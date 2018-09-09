Recently, several news articles have covered on-again, off-again diplomatic efforts between the United States and North Korea. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit North Korea, but now he won’t. We won’t hold military drills, but then again, we might. South Korea seems caught off-guard by our country’s actions, leaving them without a coherent partner in their peace negotiations.
This is no way to pursue diplomacy. The United States must be reliable, trustworthy and willing to engage in the long-term efforts of finding peaceful solutions. Diplomacy is always a series of small steps and compromises. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. North Korea is not going to simply destroy its nuclear weapons any more than we are inclined to destroy ours. It’s foolish to think we can bully them into doing so.
I appreciate the diplomacy President Donald Trump began when he met with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. But we must acknowledge the long-term nature of this work. Please join me in asking Wisconsin's U.S. Senss. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to urge the administration to pursue the long, sober and steady work of diplomacy on the Korean peninsula. Diplomacy is the only reasonable way forward.
Karen Greenler, Edgerton