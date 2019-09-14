Sixteen years ago, I returned from my stint as a nurse anesthetist with the 452nd Combat Support Hospital in Bagram, Afghanistan. The harsh education of a terror war on civilians was permanently burned into my soul. It is a world of blood and bony shrapnel fragments protruding through skin and I was often steeped in it around the clock for days or weeks at a time.
When I got to Afghanistan, we were liberators -- freeing the Afghan people from the brutality of Taliban rule. By the time I left, the Afghans I spoke with weren’t so sure, and neither was I.
We owed it to the Afghan people to free them from the Taliban. Between 1979 and 1989 we had used Afghanistan and her people in our Cold War with the Soviet Union. We abandoned them to a political vacuum which allowed the Taliban to flourish. How can we, in good conscience abandon them to the Taliban again?
But my ambivalence mirrors that of the American people. Are the only choices truly those presented by the current administration: complete withdrawal of troops and secret negotiations with a terrorist organization or endless war?
There are many tools in the global toolbox that recognize Afghanistan's ethnic and cultural diversity. What we really owe to the Afghan people is the moral fortitude to believe peace is possible and to demand that our representatives implement diplomatic strategies by working with the legitimate Afghan government.
Lt. Col. Frances Wiedenhoeft, retired, Veterans for Peace, with service in Iraq, Afghanistan and Desert Storm.