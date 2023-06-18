Woosh! Donald Trump’s indictment is sucking the oxygen out of the news cycle. But other important things are happening, including setting next year’s budget for our country. While the debt ceiling agreement set some budgetary parameters, we are left with many decisions about programmatic funding.

I assume that we all want a stable world, which works for the greatest number of people and is maximally cost-effective. With these simple parameters, there are three small but very effective funds that many of us have never heard of. They include:

The Atrocity Prevention Fund, which helps prevent conflicts from escalating.

The Complex Crisis Fund, which supports non-military responses to conflict.

The reconciliation programs, which rebuild communities.

These programs help our global partners do work that we cannot do, saving lives, communities and money. Building peaceful solutions is cheaper and much less environmentally damaging than military solutions. (Look at pictures of bombed-out Ukrainian cities if you need a reminder of the costs.)

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, have said they will support these peacekeeping programs. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, should get on board if he wants to maintain his reputation as a fiscal hawk.

Karen Greenler, Madison