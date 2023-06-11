Chemours, DuPont and Corteva announced they have agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle claims that their forever chemicals contaminated many, if not all, the United States' public water systems.

These companies got off lightly. The chemicals they spread across the world are there -- forever. The money they spent to settle claims is less then a few years of profits from those forever chemicals, while they wash their hands legally from any other future claims.

Call up the Madison Water Utility and ask what they have already spent on testing for these forever chemicals, not just the total cost for this year, all the costs, over all the years, of just testing for these forever chemicals. Multiply that number by the number of water utilities in this state of Wisconsin, let alone the United States. Then figure how many chemical plants in the world those companies have which are still making and selling these dangerous forever chemicals.

Madison Water Utility is required to test for these chemicals, and users of the Madison Water utility are going to be paying for those tests for forever.

The chemical companies got off very cheaply.

John Robinson, Madison