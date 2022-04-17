 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Payments to county workers are unfair -- Thomas Willan

The proposal by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Board to give every county employee $1,000 is another example of a social welfare program for a certain class of people.

How are Dane County employees suffering any different than the other residents of Dane County? Department heads and a lot of Dane County employees make more money than many taxpayers in Dane County? This is another reckless tax-and-spend program that doesn't solve any social problems of Dane County for the betterment of the health and welfare of the community. It's another example of our government out of control.

How about some new blacktop on our roads? How about making the employees earn the $1,000 just like every citizen who pays county property taxes has to do? This is the dumbest idea that Parisi has come up with yet.

Now, if Parisi wants to give every citizen $1,000 because of inflation or lower our property taxes by a thousand dollars, maybe that would be a fair way to fight inflation? I'm not anti-county employees. I'm anti-spending money on a social program that is unfair.

Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove

