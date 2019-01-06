I have a simple solution to the problem of funding the border wall. The $5.6 billion needed to start construction, if divided among roughly 350 million people, is $16 per person. So if the IRS collects that amount from every man, woman and child, the wall can be built without delay. The IRS can just surcharge taxpayers according to the total exemptions claimed.
"But I thought Donald Trump said that Mexico is going to pay for the wall?" you ask. No problemo.
As revenues pour in from Mexico under the terms of President Trump's trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, that money can trickle back down to all of us via tax credits on our 1040s in 2019 and beyond.
In one fell swoop, my solution will generate the cash necessary to build the border wall now and ensure that Mexico pays for it. Easy peasy.
Bill Spofford, Platteville