Pay workers for their sacrifices -- Daniel W. Bromley

Government orders for businesses to close have a logical medical reason behind them. Such closures protect all of us from the ravages of the novel coronavirus. A larger public purpose is at work here.

But something is missing from the conversation. Workers have become the conscripts in this war. They have been “drafted” without their consent. More seriously, they have been denied an income.

There can be no plausible reason why their income losses should not be covered by the government. To argue over how much they might receive, and when -- and how long it might last -- is to make workers into mere pawns of the public good.

Can someone offer clear reasons why they should not be compensated in full for their sacrifice?

Daniel W. Bromley, Madison