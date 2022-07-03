Pay teachers to improve schools -- Jerry Darda

Congratulations to Nicki Vander Meulen for supporting the 4.7% teachers' raise and voting against a budget that does not include it.

I've watched the Madison schools deteriorate during the past four decades from a place where young teachers wanted to work, to a district to avoid. The lack of administrative leadership and support with an unnecessarily fat administration, the lack of a reasonable discipline policy and zero security have turned the school environment into a war zone.

Madison has one of the highest average household incomes in the state, yet does not pay their teachers what some communities with lesser incomes do. Many people moving into the area are avoiding the Madison School District and choosing suburban schools. How long will we be willing to allow this to go on?

We must retain the best teachers now by:

Listening to them.

Paying them appropriately.

Improving discipline.

Returning the student resource officers to improve safety.

Redistributing wasted administrative funds to teaching assistants where they'll do some good.

Jerry Darda, Madison