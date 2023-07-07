The June 27 letter to the editor "Child care is good use of state funds" is right about supporting child care in Wisconsin. This budget cut is extremely shortsighted.

If Republicans were concerned about the state’s economy and citizens, they would be funding affordable child care and making it more available to all families. We need good workers in this state. We need children who grow into adults who become good workers.

Not addressing child care needs today causes huge ripple effects on those two goals.

Without child care, parents will reduce their work hours or quit their job to care for their children. This leads to even more unfilled job openings for many employers, including fewer health care workers to take care of us as we grow less able to care for ourselves.

Daycare providers will be forced to lay off staff, cut hours or even close their doors. Some families will need to apply for government assistance to feed their families, and food pantries will see more people needing services. People not working have less money to spend locally.

Finally, fewer workers means less money will go into Social Security coffers.

Remember the old Fram oil filter commercial? "You can pay me now or pay me later." Let’s choose now.

Nancy Gray, Madison