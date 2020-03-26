Pay it forward to local businesses -- Tom Landgraf

As we adjust to the current health crisis, thoughts and prayers go out to those directly affected by the virus, and thanks go to those medical professionals who will lead us to healthy futures.
Yet as I hunker down and modify daily routines, I worry about how our local businesses are faring, and I wonder if we can help. As we self-isolate, businesses take a financial hit that may send smaller shops into oblivion. Unlike larger entities, small businesses frequently lack resources to weather economic downturns such as we are experiencing.
We are trying to do our part, and maybe you could, too. For businesses we have ongoing relationships with, we are pre-paying them for future work or products to increase their cash flow. We are also now buying products or scheduling services earlier than normal. Perhaps businesses in your lives could similarly benefit if you can help, such as: pet care workers, painters, roofers, landscape workers, dry cleaners or chimney sweeps.
Perhaps this crisis offers us all an opportunity to “pay it forward” to assist our local businesses when they may need us the most. We’re all in this together. Maybe we can help.
Tom Landgraf, Madison
