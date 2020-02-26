Paulsen is best for mayor of Middleton -- Charles Foulke
Paulsen is best for mayor of Middleton -- Charles Foulke

Now that I have retired as chief of the Middleton Police Department, I am pleased to enthusiastically say that I am supporting Kurt Paulsen for mayor of Middleton.

Paulsen will bring his expertise in urban planning and housing, poverty research, environmental planning and management and local government for the benefit of the citizens of Middleton. Furthermore, Paulsen genuinely cares about the community, our schools and the people who live, work, recreate and pass through Middleton. He shares the progressive values of the majority of the people who reside here.

I know from discussions with him, that he will work collaboratively   with city employees, city committees and commissions to take advantage of the expertise members bring to the table.

My only regret in retiring as the Middleton Police chief is that I will not have the opportunity to work with "Mayor Kurt." I would have been proud to be the chief with Kurt as mayor.

Charles Foulke, Madison

