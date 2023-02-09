Like a Bond villain or a bad guy in a superhero movie, former Speaker of the House and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan has returned to the public spotlight once more.

Besides hawking a new book, he’s been on local programming speaking about the current economy and will also be making a speaking engagement on the UW-Madison campus this month.

I’d like to say his return was a surprise, but it’s not. He bailed on his previous position when he saw the writing on the wall with the downfall of the previous presidential administration. He didn’t want it tainting his future political plans.

Like a used car salesman selling the same lemon, he’s back out there touting what amounts to trickledown economics dressed in a new package. In his recent TV interview, wearing an open collar white shirt and adopting his “aw shucks” demeanor, he touted how big business is out to help the public, and he only wants to “save” Social Security and Medicare.

Hopefully the public will be smart enough to look at this guy’s record, how much cash is behind him, and who exactly he’s representing before he makes the inevitable Senate or presidential run.

Paul Mickey, Madison

