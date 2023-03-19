S.E. Cupp's opinion column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Can Ryan save Fox and conservatism?," concluded that no audience is left for a return to traditional conservatism at Fox News. I couldn't agree more. Traditional conservatism has been replaced by on-air tabloid journalism.

At the center for her commentary was Paul Ryan's role with Fox. During Ryan's watch, Fox News has repeatedly espoused election fraud lies and a wide variety of other unsubstantiated conspiracy theories. That sensationalism became even more patently obvious with Tucker Carlson's recent whitewash of the Jan. 6 insurrection. This has nothing to do with true conservatism.

Despite that history, Ryan said he remains at Fox to try to steer the network back to the conservatism he remembers.

Ryan has been on board at Fox since 2019, long enough to effect change. I'm not seeing change, and neither is Cupp. Ryan has been duped if he thinks Fox wants to open a deaf ear to him. The best thing he could do to promote true conservatism would be to resign, make a public statement as to why, show outrage and start anew on the outside looking in.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

