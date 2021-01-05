Patriots served to defend voting -- Don Bladorn

I was born and raised in Wisconsin with my brother and my cousins.
I am a U.S. Army Vietnam-era veteran. My brother is a disabled Vietnam veteran. On my dad's side of the family were a total of 14 boys. Twelve of us served in the U.S. military.
My dad was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. His brother served in the U.S. Army following World War II. My dad's brother-in-law (my uncle) served in both World War II and the Korean War. My dad's first cousin (Bud) was with the 2nd Ranger Battalion on D-Day in Normandy. He was shot by the enemy during the Utah Beach landing and received the Purple Heart. Bud's brother was a pilot who was shot down and killed in Algeria during World War II.
As I see it, you don't hardly find a more patriotic family. We served our time in the military in defense of this country, freedom and the right to vote. As such, I think we deserve to have our votes counted in the 2020 presidential election.
The current attempt by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to subvert the will of the people by throwing out the votes in Wisconsin is unconscionable.
Don Bladorn, Fort Atkinson