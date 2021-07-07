Patriots come from every race -- Louis White

Some Americans are more openly patriotic these days, especially now that the country is so highly polarized over political differences.
Some of these same individuals view nonwhite Americans as foreigners and feel that their country is being stolen from them. Part of the reason is that the Founders put in the Constitution that all people are born free with certain inalienable rights -- while owning slaves, which was hypocritical on their part.
Generations of Americans grew up believing that the Bill of Rights only applied to white people, which is why America has always struggled with race. Since then, the U.S. government has repeatedly reneged on land grants given to Native Americans. The government has participated in or stood by as non-white communities were massacred, and the government has barely acknowledged Asian American contributions to this country. It is no wonder so many white Americans feel that nonwhites are not entitled to be Americans.
My father, who was Black and part Cherokee, served 30 years in the Army and fought in Korea and Vietnam. He endured racism so that I could have a better life. My brother and I both served in the military for 20 years. We have every right to be here.
Louis White, Oconomowoc