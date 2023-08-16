Thanks for the recent story on Justice Patience Roggensack's retirement from the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Her presence will be greatly missed.

A case from 2022 presents an example of her judicial expertise. Wisconsin v. Richey involved a repeat intoxicated driver. The defendant had been arrested and convicted in circuit court. He appealed, and the court of appeals affirmed his conviction. He appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and his conviction was overturned by four justices.

Justice Roggensack wrote a powerful and persuasive dissent. She was joined by Justices Annette Zeigler and Brian Hagedorn.

Many may be surprised at the number of impaired driving cases that end at the U.S. Supreme Court. Thanks again to Justice Roggensack for her service on the court.

Pat Malloy, Madison