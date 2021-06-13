Path to fair maps is a Catch-22 -- Brian Parks

We’ve all read many articles and letters to the editor calling for fair district maps in our state. However, here we witness a serious flaw in our representative form of government.
Only our Legislature can act here. The demon is feeding itself. The people have no direct say. When our government is clearly out of sync with the will of the people, then the voters should be able to levy a direct “check” in the form of binding state referendums. This can be done fairly without obfuscation of the proposals or overburdening of the voters. Limit the number of referendums per major election cycle through a reasonable process. Require a given number of counties to endorse them before going to a statewide vote of the people. Other states do this. We should as well.
Oh, but wait! We’d need the Legislature to make this change. I think Joseph Heller, the author of the novel "Catch-22," is laughing at us from his grave.
Brian Parks, Madison