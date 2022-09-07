Pat Skogen has right values for state -- Jocelyn Miller

Who is a patriot? Wisconsin has had many outstanding patriots over its history.

Margarethe Schurz of Watertown was a patriot when she invested in children and founded the first kindergarten in the nation in 1856. Decades of research in the 20th and 21st centuries show that support for early childhood education benefits the community by increasing rates of high school graduation and lowering crime rates.

Patriots in Wisconsin protected families from job loss and poverty starting in 1932 when they founded the first unemployment insurance program in the nation.

Patriotism is a love of this country and the values for which it stands. Patriots invest in the community and pursue truth and justice for all without bias.

I am a patriot who will be voting for Pat Skogen for state Senate. She is running against incumbent Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green. She is a modern patriot and hard worker who will fight for programs and values that are important to me.

Jocelyn Miller, Reedsburg