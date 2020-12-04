 Skip to main content
Pastures are better for cows and land -- Janice Knapp-Cordes
Thank you so very much for the article on farmers putting dairy cows back in the pasture and also for putting it on the front page of the Thanksgiving newspaper.

As dairy farmer Jason Gruenfelder noted, his cows are healthier, and the pastures are going to be environmentally healthier. It's a win-win-win situation for every person, animal and environment involved. I hope the practice spreads all over the state and replaces the many concentrated animal feeding operations that are degrading our environment and, in some areas, polluting the drinking water.

Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison

