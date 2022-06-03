Past leaders made schools less safe -- Margaret Benbow

Thank you for the wise and insightful column "Schools need love and consequences" from Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox. It was about the troubled state of Madison public schools.

Sadly, the main problem seems to have been that former district school Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham was an ideologue rather than an educator. She was never able to understand that violent disruption in the schools does not bring about social justice. Instead, it causes harm and suffering to other students, above all to those who are struggling. Frightened children cannot learn, nor is a disruptive student thriving in the chaos he caused.

The long drawn-out crucifixion of beloved and effective Madison teacher Rob Mueller-Owen, on Cheatham's watch, is especially shameful. An offer from Harvard gave Cheatham an excuse to run from the results of her own policies.

There are signs that Madison's new school Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is, above all, a strong and professional educator. His policies in supporting staff have long been needed. And his positive work in encouraging good reading techniques is only one of many hopeful signs that better times are coming for our schools and students.

Margaret Benbow, Madison