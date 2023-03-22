On a slippery winter day, I drove down a Baraboo side street and saw an elderly woman on the sidewalk trying to help an elderly man get up off his knees.

Before I could pull over, a dump truck stopped, the driver hopped out and rushed to help. Another car stopped, and a woman hurried over to lend her strength. Working together we got him on his feet.

He wasn’t hurt, just embarrassed and grateful. None of us knew each other, and everyone scattered after the man was safely in his wife’s car.

I’m very glad to live in a town where people jump in to help.

Sharon Addy, Baraboo

