Passenger rail will benefit Wisconsin -- Mike Smale

Having Madison finally linked to Milwaukee and Chicago via passenger rail would benefit the mobility and sustainability of the region, and I’m thrilled that we have a second chance to get the trains rolling.

However, I’m dismayed to hear that the Republican Legislature has already signaled their refusal for any state funding for the project, citing maintenance costs. This is a tired and lazy excuse to oppose a potentially hugely beneficial project.

First, the cost of passenger rail maintenance is not a good faith argument. If infrastructure costs truly were a concern, then they should be equally as dismayed at the cost of road maintenance (which nobody seems to bat an eye towards). While roads return no income from usage, the train would recoup costs via ticket sales.

Second, the legislative leaders seem to be forgetting the point of infrastructure: economics. By connecting the state capital to the state’s largest city and beyond via convenient and frequent rail, business and tourism will grow and provide a much greater return on investment than any expenditure on highway expansion could.

If the GOP leaders do wish to continue to oppose the train, they should at least come up with a better argument.

Mike Smale, Madison

