Passenger rail still offers promise -- Don Mash

I have been encouraged to read the hopeful articles discussing recent planning for rail transportation for Madison and the region. I certainly hope a strong effort begins in spite of the number of years it will require to get it done.

I can’t think about rail service here without wondering where we would be, now 10 years later, if gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker hadn’t pledged, and then did, cancel Gov. Jim Doyle’s forward-looking initiative that was well underway. Trains were being built and millions of federal dollars had been pledged to help fund it.

I would be charitable if I simply tagged Walker with a lack of vision. He clearly couldn't see the potential of high-speed rail connecting the upper Midwest’s two primary economic drivers, Chicago and Minneapolis, with Milwaukee and Madison, and our state occupying the strategic real estate in between.

But it wasn’t only a lack of Walker’s vision. Canceling Doyle’s initiative and thumbing his nose at federal dollars was clearly politically motivated, with Walker placing his self-interest and political future above that of our state. Hopefully we can get it done now.

Better late than never.

Don Mash, Middleton