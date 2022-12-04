Passenger rail may come to Madison -- Tim Kiefer

As a member of the Dane County Board, representing a district in Waunakee, I read with interest the “What we said 30 years ago” reprint of a State Journal editorial from 1992. That editorial urged Wisconsin leaders “to bring Amtrak to Madison by mid-1994.”

While similar editorials and articles can be found in the newspaper archives from the 1970s through the 2010s, there are reasons to believe that the 2020s may finally be the decade when passenger rail service returns to Dane County. The Dane County Board recently approved a municipal partnership with the High Speed Rail Alliance, which is an advocacy group for passenger rail. The city of Madison is studying several potential sites for an Amtrak station, with recommendations expected by May 2023.