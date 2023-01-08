Passenger rail can solve congestion -- Rick Sense

Until recently, I was one of the thousands of drivers crowded onto Interstate 41 between Appleton and Green Bay for my morning and evening commutes.

For decades, discussions on alleviating the increasing traffic on I-41 have focused on lane expansion and alternative corridors. These highly publicly subsidized infrastructure solutions were needed decades ago and now, even before they have been completely implemented, discussions have already begun on new ways to increase the flow due to even more people on our crowded highway system.

Instead of just adding more highway lanes, Wisconsin should make broader transportation investments.

Now is the time for Wisconsin to expand transportation options throughout the state and commit to making investments in public transportation infrastructure. Amtrak’s highly successful Hiawatha service is a great place to start by expanding service for travelers between Milwaukee and Green Bay, as well as other major cities.

Expanding passenger rail means more choices for Wisconsin residents looking to commute, go to school, see a Green Bay Packers’ game or to just get away for a weekend. Passenger rail is convenient, reduces car traffic, is better for the environment, safer and shows that Wisconsin is serious about competing nationally for economic development.

Rick Sense, Appleton

