Pass ordinance to protect animals from experimentation in Madison -- Teddy Baldukas

The Madison City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit the breeding and selling of vertebrate animals for the purpose of experimentation.

I wholeheartedly support this proposal. This not only prevents innocent animals such as cats or dogs from being put through cruel experimentation, but it also saves money. Many of the drugs that pass animal experimentation fail on humans because they don’t work. Animals are not simplified versions of humans.

It is a waste of resources to put these poor animals through cruel experiments. Citizens of Madison, I urge you to reach out to your Madison City Council members and tell them you support this ordinance. Imagine if your beloved pet was subject to cruel experimentation with no benefit whatsoever.

We must end the waste of money and unnecessary cruelty that goes into research on animals. The FDA modernization act is also gaining traction, and this would effectively end pointless harm that is inflicted on animals such as dogs. I hope the City Council is able to make the humane and financially conscious decision.

Teddy Baldukas, Madison