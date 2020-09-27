Pass bill to require consent -- Melissa Her

The United States has a long history of denying women basic rights to their own bodies. Women have been subjected to uninformed experimental birth control trials. This includes the birth control pill Yaz, which caused thousands of injuries related to blood clots, and the Dalkon Shield, which was inserted into millions of women despite knowledge of a major design flaw.
In 1927, the Supreme Court decision in Buck v. Bell legalized the forced sterilization of over 62,000 individuals. These forced sterilizations allegedly ended in 1981, but with recent news about forced hysterectomies on women detained by ICE, women’s rights are clearly still in danger.
One way we can continue to protect women's bodily rights is to support Assembly Bill 694, which requires hospitals to obtain consent from a patient who will be unconscious before a medical student can perform a pelvic examination.
Imagine if you or a loved one experienced this bodily violation. Everyone has the right to be informed about the procedures done to their bodies. Contact your local representative and urge them to support AB 694.
Melissa Her, Madison, nurse and master of public health student
