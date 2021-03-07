 Skip to main content
'Partner' is the most meaningful term -- Kato Perlman
'Partner' is the most meaningful term -- Kato Perlman

Words have meanings and can have consequences.

In a democratic society, all individuals should be able to make their own choices how they live, if they choose to live in a “traditional” or “different" relationship with their partners.

But instead of using the “husband" and "wife” vocabulary for a same-sex relationship, I would suggest using the more meaningful “partner” vocabulary.

Partner is a very meaningful word -- a husband or wife is, in most cases, also a life partner.

Kato Perlman, Madison

