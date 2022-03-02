Partisanship saps us of compassion -- Guy Thorvaldsen

A terrible war has begun as Russia invades Ukraine.

But wait a second -- the war is driving up gas prices for us God-fearing Americans. The sky is falling! Never mind that tens of thousands of people and their families are fleeing an independent and democratic country -- the Democrats are raising gas prices.

Sadly, this is who we have become as a nation. We are so married to both "protecting our own" and relying on conspiracy theories -- including one that claims the Russia-versus-Ukraine war was started to distract the world from the trucker protests -- that we have lost our compassion for those who suffer.

Compassion looks like supporting those nations living in peril from autocracies. Compassion also looks like creating refuge for our own poor, oppressed and disenfranchised, including creating better communities and schools, and jobs that pay fair wages.

We must be able to meet both our military and community needs. If, in the future, we decide to go to war -- which should always be the last option -- we must increase taxes on the middle and upper classes to pay for that war. We can't shortchange teachers, community resources and environmental programs in the process.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison