When will the hypocrisy end?
I understand and support honest political differences and debate, but the dishonest and self-serving behavior has got to end. If it's wrong for one party, it's wrong for both.
I vividly recall how eight years ago Scott Walker asked then-Gov. Jim Doyle not to pass legislation that would affect the next governor's term because it would conflict with the will of the voters. Gov. Doyle didn't take many actions that would have tied the incoming governor's hands.
It's frustrating that these politicians don't recognize the hypocrisy of their actions and the negative effect it has on the state.
Jim Kramer, Neillsville