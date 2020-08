Partisan districts don't serve voters -- John Finkler

Former Wisconsin state senators, Tim Cullen, a Democrat, and Dale Schultz, a Republican, couldn't have picked a better time to write their column on legislative redistricting reform which appeared in Sunday's State Journal.

Only a few news sections away was an Associated Press article on Democratic hopes to keep a veto-proof State Assembly and Senate for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Cullen and Schultz correctly encouraged public support for Gov. Evers' People's Maps Commission for drawing new district lines for legislators in Wisconsin. They also encourage using the "Iowa model" which has worked well in that state for 40 years to produce fair and competitive elections.