Partisan court imperils country -- Mick Maier

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's leaked, preliminary opinion has profound implications for every American.

Overturning Roe v. Wade would play havoc with the constitutionally protected right to privacy and threaten the reproductive rights of American women. Just as importantly, however, overturning 49 years of legal precedent may well endanger this country's commitment to the rule of law.

We have long taught civics students that one of the most distinguishing aspects of American democracy is that we are "a government of laws and not of men." We further teach that conflicts in the law are to be decided not by willful judges, but by impartial legal scholars relying on years of accumulated precedent.

The concept is so fundamental to our legal system that it is the foremost qualification of any candidate to the Supreme Court. And it is the adherence to this principle that has legitimized the court as being "above politics."

I fear for the future of our deeply divided country if the Supreme Court reveals itself to be just another political institution by overturning half a century of legal precedent on an important, controversial issue by a 5 to 4 vote.

Mick Maier, Middleton