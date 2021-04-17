Parties undermine faith in democracy -- Wayne Shockley

A certain twisted irony is in the current debates about voting rights. On the one hand, former President Donald Trump still claims the 2020 election was stolen from him by voter fraud, despite no evidence of significant fraud in the election process.
On the other hand, the left is claiming that widespread voter suppression has prevented liberals from winning. But no significant evidence shows voter suppression in actual voter turnout. In fact, voters turned out in records numbers.
They say that voter ID suppresses voters. They point to the lower rate of driver's licenses among Blacks and other minorities. But free IDs are easily available. I haven't seen any evidence that Black voter turnout has gone down.
The biggest barrier to voting in this country is apathy. Tweaking the procedures one way or the other is not going to change that.
Trump backers are convinced, despite a lack of evidence, that massive voter fraud is their biggest barrier to victory. Liberals seem to be convinced, despite lack of evidence, that millions of liberal voters are out there who can’t vote because they can’t use a drop box. Both should focus on convincing voters to get off their backsides and vote.
Both sides are undermining confidence in our democratic process by playing the blame game.