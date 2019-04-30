When the shoe is on the other foot, folks living in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
Recently, Republicans in Congress and elsewhere, including a number of columns and letters in the State Journal, have criticized Democrats for wasting time and money conducting investigations and hearings following release of the Mueller Report. How soon we forget.
From 2014 to 2016, there were 10 investigations into the Benghazi attack, five of which were by the Republican-controlled House. Committee after committee found no wrongdoing on the part of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton nor against the Obama administration for an alleged cover-up and lying -- yet they continued.
But these investigations and hearings had more to do with discrediting Clinton and derailing her presidential campaign, which was acknowledged publicly by U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
I am not writing to stand up for, or in support of, Clinton or the Obama administration. I am merely pointing out the hypocrisy. Isn't it about time the two parties stop focusing their energy on partisan gamesmanship with the sole intent of destroying each other, and instead focus collaboratively on solving the real problems facing this nation.
Brent Odell, McFarland