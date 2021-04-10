Parties must work together on border -- Gene Bier

Our legislators and executives at the national level are failing us. They use crisis, disaster and social failings as a spotlight to feature themselves and their supporters. These situations are nothing more than photo ops. Both parties use them for personal gain.
The most recent, and one of the most blatant, uses of a crisis is at the southern border. I watched as Republican senators and representatives paraded in front of the camera to spew their disdain for the Biden administration and its border policies. They crowded each other to compete for camera time. They seemed delighted in having this problem in hopes that it will persist and result in gains in the next election.
The Biden policy is failing. A change in the White House gave hope to a desperate people hit hard by Central American hurricanes. There should have been more thought and better preparation for what seems to be an obvious situational response by hopeful immigrants.
Our leaders should be huddled together finding a way to make this crisis manageable. We don't need excuses and finger pointing. I thought that we were the best nation on Earth and a generous citizenry willing to help.
Gene Bier, Milton
