The article in Friday’s paper, "Rules anger trailing Dems," indicated that many of the long-shot Democratic candidates are unhappy they may not be allowed to participate in debates because they don’t have enough support.
Apparently, quite a few believe it does democracy an injustice if all candidates aren’t allowed to be heard. I recall hearing much of the same lamenting from the long-shot Republican candidates in our last presidential election. I agree with them, but I am unable to muster any sympathy.
The Republicans and Democrats have spent decades rigging the system so no candidate, save one of theirs, has any chance to gain a seat at the table, let alone win a state or national election. With that effort having succeeded, the two main parties are now each trying to gerrymander the other out of existence. I would applaud that effort except that both parties need to go, not just one of them.
If you are fed up with the way our state and country are being run into the ground, please join me in taking a pledge to never again vote for a Republican or Democrat.
Tim Macy, Sun Prairie