Parties have put politics before us -- Claudia Cooper

Congress is playing with fire.
Both political parties are putting politics ahead of the American people once again. The Republican Party, also known as the "do-nothing party," and the Democratic Party can’t seem to stop the political games and actually put Americans first.
The Democrats can’t stop their petty infighting to do anything productive. The progressives and the moderates are so dug in it is maddening for us to observe. The Democrats have the majority in Congress and the presidency, but they are acting like the minority. The Republicans won’t support anything.
We are basically rudderless in Washington. This is upsetting, dangerous and unacceptable.
We could face shutdown while both parties maneuver around each other with the risk of American’s livelihoods at stake -- Social Security checks not being processed and federal employees not being paid.
These actions are incredibly frustrating. They say they know what Americans want, but what we want certainly isn’t a priority for either party.
Maintaining or obtaining power is their top priority. They are afraid to be out of office because they don’t want to subject themselves to what they subject us to every day.
Claudia Cooper, Madison