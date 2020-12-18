Parties exploit urban vs. rural divide -- Bob Hunt

The Oct. 28 State Journal had a striking column from Jonah Goldberg, "GOP disdain for big cities a losing strategy," about the Republican Party making enemies of cities as not being part of the "Real America." Democrats are ignoring rural areas at the same time.

This split of rural area and cities is growing by information disconnect and propaganda from each party. Polarizing people is not the way to solve common problems. It's been going on in Wisconsin with cities like Madison for a long time, only not in jest as it was years ago.

Being from a longtime Madison family who had a paint store on State Street 100 years ago, I've always loved Madison. Rural or urban people all paint their homes commonly. Yet the country life definitely has its appeal, too. My father was on the board of the Wisconsin Towns Association representing towns across the state. Many of these towns govern and vote at former one-room schools. Town people trusted in their votes and the ties that bind people and their government.