The Republican Party has decided to hold its 2024 National Convention in Milwaukee.

There is no reason for the city of Milwaukee, the people of Wisconsin or the Republican National Committee to celebrate.

Let Republicans or Democrats convene in a state such as Kentucky and instruct every delegate to bring a shovel, rake, hammer or pair of work boots and gloves to help people recover from catastrophe.

The politicians of both parties need to realize the party is over.

John Fons, Madison