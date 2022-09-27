Parolees deserve shot at redemption -- Sherry Reames

The scare-mongering about parole by the Tim Michels for governor campaign is wrong on so many levels.

As the Sept. 20 State Journal story "Michels challenges Evers to stop paroles" says, the potential parolees in question were all convicted before 2000 -- more than 20 years ago. Some of these people committed violent crimes when they were young, back in the 1980s or '90s, but they could not have become candidates for parole without outgrowing their violent tendencies. They have rehabilitated themselves, obeyed prison rules, continued their education and are ready to make positive contributions to their families and communities.

Our laws confirm that these men and women have earned release, having fulfilled every condition set by the judges who sentenced them. Our religious traditions call us to celebrate such examples of redemption and welcome them home. And yet the Michels campaign wants the public to fear them as “dangerous criminals,” ignoring evidence of their transformation.

Keeping them locked up indefinitely, as Michels seems to be proposing, would be immoral and probably illegal, and it would also be a great waste of taxpayer money. If we really want to promote public safety, we should be trying to keep today’s kids out of trouble, not redoubling the punishment of long-ago crimes.

Sherry Reames, Madison