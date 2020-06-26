Parks should cater to people, not cars -- Janet Murphy

Many people believe those with mobility issues can only enjoy nature by riding in a car. My experience supporting elders and people with special needs has been quite the opposite. All people like to get out of their cars to enjoy nature. Poor access to safe and pleasant outdoor spaces is what keeps them in their cars.

With Vilas Park Drive in Madison closed, I have noticed for the first time folks with wheelchairs and walkers enjoying the parkland. They have become safe spaces for people of all abilities, and especially children.

The Madison Parks Division has been working to envision a more useful and beautiful Vilas Park. The best plan replaces the road with an accessible path. It has parking at both ends, allowing for drive-up viewing of the lake for those wanting to stay in their cars. And for those desiring to get out of their cars, they can travel on an easy-to-reach path for 20 or 2,000 feet.

Do we want to principally enjoy the park from our cars as we do now, or do we want a parkland that is different from our streets? I say let's have a park.

Janet Murphy, Madison