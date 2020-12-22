Parks passes make great gifts -- Gaila Olsen

I recently successfully navigated the websites of Dane County and the Department of Natural Resources in both Wisconsin and Minnesota to purchase state trail passes and park admission stickers.
Did you know that these permits make wonderful Christmas stocking stuffers or great last minute email gifts that you can download and send? Now, my family and I can now cross country ski and bike in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Dane County plus get entry into Wisconsin’s wonderful state parks with these permits. And as for future outings, once summer comes around, I will get my canoe licenses updated for Minnesota's Boundary Water Canoe Area and purchase their weekly fishing license.
The great outdoors is calling. Why not go online today and order these healthy gifts for your friends and loved ones. Not only do they support the park systems but they will definitely make Mother Nature smile too.
Gaila Olsen, Black Earth