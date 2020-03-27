Parks key to mental and physical health -- Bill Lunney
Parks key to mental and physical health -- Bill Lunney

Our community is reaping the benefits of years of public and private support of our county, city and local park systems.

We have over 15,000 acres of county parks and nearly as many local and state parks in Dane County and the region. Good health and access to nature and the outdoors is always manifest, but today it is critical for mental and physical health.

Spring is coming. So if you are able, get outside, preferably to a park. Honor social distancing and stay well.

Bill Lunney, Sun Prairie, president, Foundation for Dane County Parks

