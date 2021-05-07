Parks are vital to good health -- Bill Lunney

Congratulations to Dr. Zorba Paster and the Wisconsin State Journal for publishing the doctor's column on Sunday, "Time in green spaces can help thwart the blues," about the important and positive relationship between health and nature.
This relationship has been intuitive for decades, but now more studies are supporting it. Dane County is blessed with over 18,000 acres of county parkland and nearly 50 parks and wildlife areas as well as nearly 100 miles of trails.
With the calming beauty and reawakening of spring and summer, let's visit our Dane County parks. They are near most communities and one of the best free prescriptions for good health we can have.
Bill Lunney, Sun Prairie, president of Foundation for Dane County Parks and former 30-year chair of the Dane County Parks Commission