Today I write about what might seem like a minor issue considering all the current events in our country and the world.

My fellow citizens with mobility issues who use a Division of Motor Vehicle placard for disabled parking find it humorous that shopping cart return racks are usually far from our designated parking spaces.

Parking lot design is not in my pay grade. Still, it seems appropriate to consider that the parking space and basket return rack are equidistant from the door for the business offering shopping carts for customers. Otherwise, the collection areas for shopping carts are not convenient for returns. Unreturned carts can take a side trip around the lot if weather conditions can move them around, potentially hitting vehicles and humankind.

There is also the chance for a scolding from staff collecting the carts. Until you are attempting to walk with arthritic joints or worse, the design flaw isn’t immediately evident.

Janet Van Epps, Portage

The Mendota Marsh collection