Parking in Madison is a hassle -- Abbigale Sanders

When I moved to Madison, I knew it was a larger city and hence parking is not ideal.

In my first year, I didn't need to have a car, so I mainly got around by bus, bike and walking. The parking situation wasn't a concern because I was living in the dorms. Now that I am living in an apartment, the parking situation has been brought to my attention.

If family is visiting for the weekend and needs to find street parking, well, good luck. Finding parking in Madison is like finding a needle in a haystack. Even if you are one of the lucky few who has found parking, it is often limited to two hours. The parking patrol hovers over the cars like flies on a summer day.

If you are looking for permanent parking it will cost you an arm and a leg to keep it there. The price for covered parking averages around $200 each month. Apartment parking is not included in the rent, which only hurts the bank account more for the college students that live here.

Whether it's parking temporarily or permanently, it's a bigger hassle than it needs to be.

Abbigale Sanders, Madison