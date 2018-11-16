Recently, I encountered a situation parking Downtown that made me wonder why anyone bothers with trying to visit Downtown Madison.
I tried parking in a two-hour parking zone on West Main Street to conduct some business nearby. Half an hour later, I returned to my car and was amazed to find a parking ticket.
I decided to go to the parking enforcement window at the police station to see if they would waive the fee, because no signage to indicated that "street cleaning and maintenance" were being performed. The unfriendly response I got was that the sign was probably on the block prior to where I had parked, and that I would need to pay the full ticket price.
It got me to wondering why anyone tries to conduct business Downtown, much less visit for pleasure. If I were a Downtown business owner, I would be appalled to have to work with the parking enforcement.
It seems a counter-productive way to attract business.
Ron Lins, Blue Mounds