Parisi is best to lead Dane County -- Mark Hazelbaker

Joe Parisi is the leader Dane County needs in these toughest of times. He has the heart to move us toward compassion. He has the brains to find the best way to help those in need. He has the grit to push us toward the right result, even if it ruffles a few feathers.
After a decade in office, Parisi has yet to run out of energy to tackle the hardest issues. He stands up for people who are too often ignored, notably the homeless and people with mental illnesses. He wants to preserve Dane County’s beauty and resources for everyone and anyone.
It isn’t just the many visible achievements Parisi has attained that merit his reelection. It’s the many actions that aren’t always visible or exciting that demonstrate real leadership.
You don’t have to agree with Parisi on all the issues to know he is an exceptional leader we are fortunate to have on our side. He deserves another four years in office. I’m voting for Parisi for county executive.
Mark Hazelbaker, Madison