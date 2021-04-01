Parisi has failed Dane County -- Thomas Willan

Joe Parisi is absolutely the wrong person to lead Dane County.

Parisi has had ten years to actually fix Dane County's problems and represent every citizen fairly. All you have to do is look at is his claims of accomplishments in Dane County to see it's a shell game of throwing money at every social problem without actually solving social problems.

Ten years of a losing record for a coach would get the coach fired. Parisi wants to ignore that county roads have deteriorated under his watch, taxes have risen, jail problem haven't been solved, and homelessness is still a major problem. Parisi has made public service power his career instead of providing public service for the people. Dane county departments, like planning and zoning, are run incompetently and Parisi ignores the facts.

It is time for a change. Dane County residents should vote for Mary Ann Nicholson for county executive. Parisi has given us ten years of rising taxes, spending millions to turn farm land into prairie grass, and bad roads -- you can smell his policies on the corner of Highway 12/18 and Highway AB (near the county dump).

Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove