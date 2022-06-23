 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”

“Traditionalist Catholic” generally refers to preferences for Catholic practices in place prior to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council. If that is what the priest and school principal at Saint Maria Goretti are promoting, ignoring the teaching of Vatican II, their approach is not “more,” but arguably “less than” Catholic.

And the parishioners and parents of school children at Saint Maria Goretti have good cause to be upset with their priest -- and the bishop who supports him.

Dennis Collier, Madison

